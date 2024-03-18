During Kanye West's performance at Rolling Loud, a chaotic brawl erupted involving a transgender woman who suffered severe injuries. Footage circulating from the event shows the altercation escalating from a scuffle between the woman and a man into a full-blown melee involving other concertgoers, resembling a violent mosh pit. The woman endured multiple blows to the face, resulting in significant bloodshed and bruises. It remains unclear whether any arrests were made or the full extent of the woman's injuries. Ozzy Osbourne Slams Kanye West for Unauthorised Use of 'War Pigs' Sample in Single 'Talking / Once Again'.

Transgender Woman Brutally Attacked At Kanye West's Concert