During Kanye West's performance at Rolling Loud, a chaotic brawl erupted involving a transgender woman who suffered severe injuries. Footage circulating from the event shows the altercation escalating from a scuffle between the woman and a man into a full-blown melee involving other concertgoers, resembling a violent mosh pit. The woman endured multiple blows to the face, resulting in significant bloodshed and bruises. It remains unclear whether any arrests were made or the full extent of the woman's injuries. Ozzy Osbourne Slams Kanye West for Unauthorised Use of 'War Pigs' Sample in Single 'Talking / Once Again'.

Transgender Woman Brutally Attacked At Kanye West's Concert

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)