(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Kanye West's Rolling Loud Set Turns Violent; Transgender Woman Brutally Attacked in Chaotic Brawl (Watch Video)
At Rolling Loud, a significant altercation erupted involving an alleged transgender woman who endured severe violence, escalating into a chaotic scene with substantial injuries
Socially Riya Siddhacharjee| Mar 18, 2024 10:29 PM IST
- Read in
- हिंदी