In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kendall Jenner spoke about how she "doesn't feel like a 'Kardashian.'" Talking about how she understands why she is coupled with her sisters, Jenner revealed that she just finds it "weird." She would later go on to reveal that she very much feels like her "dad" (Caitlyn Jenner) and that she very much feels like a "Jenner" in her opinion. Kendall Jenner Steps Out With Boyfriend Bad Bunny for Dinner Date in LA (View Pics).

Check Out Kendall's Full Quote:

Kendall Jenner says she doesn't feel like a “Kardashian”: “I obviously understand I fall under the umbrella of the Kardashian sisters. It’s just weird to me … because I am just like my dad in so many ways. I’m such a Jenner, in my opinion.” 🔗: https://t.co/Z5l5LGEVJb pic.twitter.com/fnC5g1iSvN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)