Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have sparked romance rumours since earlier this year. Although the two have not stated anything about their relationship, but they have often been spotted together on numerous occasions. The latest pics of the supermodel with the Puerto Rican rapper is from their dinner outing in LA. The two reportedly met up their friends as well for dinner. Kendall appears to have stepped out braless with her boyfriend. She is seen in a tight white crop top and snakeskin print pants. She opted for natural look, let her hair down and walked in style in boots. On the other hand, Bad Bunny looked dapper in white t-shirt and jeans. Kendall Jenner Opts for Sheer Top and Mini Skirt for Her Date with Bad Bunny in New York! (View Pics).

Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny meet with friend to have dinner. pic.twitter.com/WwX5o4LwT1 — @21metgala (@21metgala) June 21, 2023

The Supermodel’s Outfit

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner spotted in LA 📸 pic.twitter.com/kwn6AQqkrU — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) June 21, 2023

