Benedict Cumberbatch has finally received his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star. The Doctor Strange actor was joined my Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. At the ceremony, Feige gave a really heartfelt speech congratulating Cumberbatch on his achievement and called him the best Doctor Strange.

Check Out The Video Below:

Kevin Feige's heartfelt speech after Benedict Cumberbatch gets his Walk of Fame star ⭐️ 'You deserve this honor for being the first, the best, the greatest, and the only #DoctorStrange' (via @Variety)pic.twitter.com/oAVdILzQKw — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)