Kim Kardashian recently bought Princess Diana's Attallah Cross Necklace at an auction, for a total of £163,800. Well Twitterati of course jumped on this opportunity to troll the star and have flooded Twitter with hilarious memes, saying she bought so and so and for how much. Not only that, a Twitter account trolled her saying she bought Doctor Strange's Cloak of Levitation, to which director Scott Derrickson responded saying he also has the original Eye of Agamotto. Kim Kardashian Buys Princess Diana’s Famous Diamond Cross Necklace, the Attalah Cross, for a Whopping $197,000.

Miley Cyrus' Iconic Hannah Montana Dress

Crystal Kung Minkoff's Ugly Leather Pants

Trinny Woodall’s First Job Outfit

Nicki Minaj's 60 Inch Weave Strands

Lisa's Iconic Minion Car

Andrew Lincoln's Multicoloured Fleece

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)