Kim Kardashian recently bought Princess Diana's Attallah Cross Necklace at an auction, for a total of £163,800. Well Twitterati of course jumped on this opportunity to troll the star and have flooded Twitter with hilarious memes, saying she bought so and so and for how much. Not only that, a Twitter account trolled her saying she bought Doctor Strange's Cloak of Levitation, to which director Scott Derrickson responded saying he also has the original Eye of Agamotto. Kim Kardashian Buys Princess Diana’s Famous Diamond Cross Necklace, the Attalah Cross, for a Whopping $197,000.

Miley Cyrus' Iconic Hannah Montana Dress

Kim Kardashian has purchased Miley Cyrus’s iconic 2009 Hannah Montana dress for reportedly $50 Million, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/ZBQw2c3Nzg — miley’s crave💐 (@crave_miley) January 20, 2023

Crystal Kung Minkoff's Ugly Leather Pants

BREAKING: Kim Kardashian has purchased Crystal Kung Minkoff's "ugly leather pants" at auction for $300,000, sparking outcry from historians pic.twitter.com/6HrzoEoWxG — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) January 19, 2023

Trinny Woodall’s First Job Outfit

Kim Kardashian has purchased Trinny Woodall’s first job outfit for $2.6bn pic.twitter.com/rr4f7xYMv4 — C. (@cstsher) January 19, 2023

Nicki Minaj's 60 Inch Weave Strands

BREAKING: Kim Kardashian has purchased @NICKIMINAJ’s iconic 60 inch weave strands from ebay pic.twitter.com/K1EqFJDttX — 𝐑𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬 ✪ (@TheRomaniBanks) January 19, 2023

Lisa's Iconic Minion Car

BREAKING: Kim Kardashian has purchased LISA’s iconic minion car for $47 million, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/NzQdrbUfxO — #1 Lisa's strap on advocate (@sillycellmate) January 20, 2023

Andrew Lincoln's Multicoloured Fleece

BREAKING: Kim Kardashian has purchased the multicoloured fleece that Andrew Lincoln zips up perfectly in sync with the chorus of Dido's Here With Me in Love Actually for $250,000 pic.twitter.com/j63PBF0gJB — Sophie Hall (@SophLouiseHall) January 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)