Romance rumours of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have sparked all over again after pictures of the duo holding hands and taking a stroll outside Kris Jenner’s Palm Spring, California mansion went viral on social media. Pete celebrated his 28th birthday with rumoured girlfriend Kim, her mom Kris Jenner and Flavor Flav. Pics of the celebration were shared by the rapper on Instagram. The birthday boy was seen twinning with Kim and Kris in plaid outfits.

Pete Davidson’s Birthday Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flavor Flav ⏰ (@flavorflavofficial)

