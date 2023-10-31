Kim Kardashian was seen kinda scolding her eldest son, Saint, for using a rude hand gesture towards the paps. The reality star turned on her mom mode when she noticed one of her kids holding his middle finger up to the paparazzi while getting out of the car. Kim and her children were dressed in black attire. To note, this is not the first time Saint has insulted the photographers. Check out the new viral video. Cristiano Ronaldo Interacts with Kim Kardashian’s Kids, Performs Siuu After Al-Nassr vs PSG Club Friendly 2023 (Watch Video).

Kim Kardashian's Son Insults Paps:

Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West flicks off paparazzi in new video. pic.twitter.com/wds28nHaYX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2023

