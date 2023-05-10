Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West’s baby boy Psalm ringed in his fourth birthday recently. The firefighter-themed birthday bash saw the family members in attendance. The reality star has shared a few pics on Instagram from the lavish party and mentioned in the caption, “Happy 4th Birthday my beautiful smart curious baby boy Psalm. I’m just so happy you chose me to be your mommy.” Kim Kardashian Shares Super Cute Picture of Her Son Psalm on Instagram.

Psalm’s Fourth Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)