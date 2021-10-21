Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got happily engaged on October 17. The musician proposed the reality TV star at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California. The couple’s engagement came as a surprise for many of their fans. Days after their engagement Kourtney has shared a series of unseen pictures from their special day. Those photos not only give glimpses of the beautiful setup, but Kourtney can also be seen flaunting her beautiful engagement ring. While sharing them she wrote, “I woke up all night thinking it was a dream”. To this Travis responded saying, “Forever with you is a dream come true”.

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Engagement Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

