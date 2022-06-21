Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has dropped quite the fun fact about his upcoming Kraven the Hunter film. The actor, in an interview with Variety, revealed that the film has been shot entirely on location unlike other Marvel movies. Marvel is notorious for using green screen, so this will surely get some fans excited. Directed by JC Chandor, Kraven the Hunter releases in theatres on January 13, 2023. Kraven the Hunter: New Set Video For Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Spider-Man Spinoff Sees the Marvel Villain Involved in a Car Chase! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Source Below:

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has revealed that ‘KRAVEN THE HUNTER’ is shot entirely on location. (via: https://t.co/UzDVKQfytA) pic.twitter.com/BMd09J12vK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)