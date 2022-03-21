Sony's next Spider-Man spinoff Kraven the Hunter has finally begun filming. The Aaron Taylor-Johnson starrer had its first set video come out today that showcased a car chase. We can see Kraven himself be involved in it, although its not Johnson doing the stunt, but rather his stunt double. Kraven the Hunter releases on January 13, 2022.

Check Out The Set Video Below:

A video showing a chase through London from the the Kraven the Hunter set



(Source: r/London) pic.twitter.com/xfsTNFtD5L— Kraven The Hunter Movie Updates (@KravenNews) March 20, 2022

