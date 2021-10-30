Actress-singer Kristin Chenoweth and musician Josh Bryant are engaged! The two were in a relationship for three years. Josh popped the big question on the rooftop of New York City’s Rainbow Room on October 27 evening. The couple has shared a series of pictures from the special day. In one of the pictures, Kristin can be seen happily flaunting her engagement ring.

Kristin Chenoweth And Josh Bryant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Chenoweth (@kchenoweth)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)