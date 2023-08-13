Renowned for her melancholic melodies, Lana Del Rey, the iconic voice behind "Summertime Sadness," has once again captured attention - this time with her impeccable style. The singer graced fans' timelines as she flaunted a stunning flower-printed white top. Beyond the elegant ensemble, Lana's photo also revealed a hint of her décolletage, exuding both grace and allure. Her hair tied neatly, Lana's choice of a nude makeup look further accentuated her natural beauty. Lana Del Rey Quits Social Media, Says She No Longer Needs It After Release of Tour Dates and Tracks With Dad Rob Grant.