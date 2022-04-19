Lionsgate is reportedly developing a new Blair Witch movie. The last Blair Witch movie just simply titles Blair Witch, was released back in 2016 to mixed reviews. Since then, we haven't seen another project out of this franchise aside from a videogame. It would be great to see this franchise be revived back considering just how much potential it has. Currently, no details on the project are available.

Check Out The Source Below:

Lionsgate is looking to develop a new ‘BLAIR WITCH’ movie. (Source: https://t.co/XTRmkoTW98) pic.twitter.com/pmnD3ynqgW — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)