Netflix's romantic comedy Love Hard is a relatable film to the dating crowd out there about the lies we tell for love. It stars Nina Dobrev playing an LA girl who falls for a charming guy Darren Barnet on a dating app and decides to surprise during the Christmas holiday. She finds out that she's been catfished by her childhood friend played by Jimmy O. Yang who now promises her to set her up with the guy she has fallen for. Helmed by Hernán Jiménez, Love Hard to release on Netflix on November 5.

Watch Love Hard Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)