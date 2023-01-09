Luke Evans and his boyfriend Fran Tomas were clicked together enjoying a day out at a beach in Miami. The couple flaunted their muscular bods in tiny trunks. As per a report by the Daily Mail, Luke and Fran have been seeing each since a year. Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out As Gay, Shares Video on TikTok – WATCH.

Luke Evans And Fran Tomas

Luke Evans disfrutando en las playas de Miami con su novio Fran Tomas. No me dan envidia ninguna 🤪 #lukeevans pic.twitter.com/ye8aEnuePW — boymeetsworldfan (@bmworldfan) January 8, 2023

Couple In Miami

No sabía que Luke Evans gustaba de chicos. Bendecido el y su chico. Pero más el claramente. pic.twitter.com/CFJOIvx9We — JolieSoleil (@JolieSoleil) January 9, 2023

