Channing Tatum's Mike Lane is all set to return to the big screen as the first poster for Magic Mike's Last Dance have dropped. Turning up the heat standing alongside Salma Hayek's unnamed character, not much is known about the film aside from the fact that it will also star Caitlin Gerard, Ayub Khan Din and more. The film releases in theatres on February 10, 2023. Magic Mike’s Last Dance Trailer: Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Work Hard for a One Hell of a Dance Show (Watch Video).

Check Out the Posters:

First posters for ‘MAGIC MIKE’S LAST DANCE’. pic.twitter.com/7LjnNBDkEs — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 20, 2022

