Warner Bros just dropped the official trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the full and final entry in Channing Tatum’s star-making male stripper series. Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek's sizzling hot chemistry and their passion for dance to create one hell of a dance musical show with a grand stage and team excite us for sure. Magic Mike’s Last Dance is all set to release in theatres on Feb. 10, 2023 Empire of Light Trailer: Olivia Colman Explores the Magic of Cinema in Sam Mendes’ Period Piece Film! (Watch Video).

Magic Mike’s Last Dance Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)