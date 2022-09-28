Mahsa Amini, was arrested by the controversial morality police of Iran for not wearing the hijab properly and was beaten to death in police custody, is what her family claimed. Now following her demise, there have been protests in the country. Turkish singer Melek Mosso too cut her hair on stage in a show of support to the anti-hijab protests in Iran. Mahsa Amini Death: Sister of Man Killed by Iranian Forces During Anti-Hijab Protests Chops Off Hair on His Grave, Watch Video.

Take a look:

Turkish singer @MelekMosso cuts off her hair on stage in solidarity with the Iranian women. Thank you Melek!#MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی #IranProtests2022 pic.twitter.com/ZjISxjGkAL — Omid Memarian (@Omid_M) September 27, 2022

