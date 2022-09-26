In a video that is going viral on social media, a woman seeing chopping off her hair and crying on his brother's grave who was killed in anti-Hijab protests in Iran. Javad Heydari's sister can be seen cutting off her hair as her brother's funeral is underway. She can be seen crying inconsolably as other women around her try to comfort her. Anti-Hijab protests began in Iran due to the death of Mahsa Amini after the 22-year-old girl was arrested by the morality police for not wearing a hijab.

Javad Heydari's Sister Cuts Off Her Hair Over His Brother's Grave:

Javad Heydari's sister, who is one of the victims of protests against the murder of #Mahsa_Amini, cuts her hair at her brother's funeral.#IranRevolution #مهسا_امینیpic.twitter.com/6PJ21FECWg — 1500tasvir_en (@1500tasvir_en) September 25, 2022

