Iranian protesters on Thursday set fire to the residence of the former supreme leader and regime founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in the city of Khomeyn. Several videos of the house being set ablaze have surfaced online. In the videos, the protestors were seen hurling petrol bombs at the now-gutted home. Protests over Mahsa Amini's death have been raging for weeks now in the country. Anti-Hijab Law Protests in Iran Get Support From India, Women in Kerala Burn Hijab in Solidarity of Iranian Protesters (Watch Video).

Protesters Set Fire to Ayatollah Khomeini’s Residence:

#BREAKING The house of Rouhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic and the leader of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, has been torched by protesters in the city of Khomeyn, according to videos obtained by @IranIntl. pic.twitter.com/j1sAVi0j8X — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) November 17, 2022

Ayatollah Khomeini’s Residence Set Ablaze:

Astonishing scenes from #Iran. Protesters have burned down the house of Ruhollah Khomeini, the Islamic Republic’s founder. The house has been a museum for the past 30 years. This is an attack in the essence of the republic itself. pic.twitter.com/Qtk5jr5AR6 — David Patrikarakos (@dpatrikarakos) November 18, 2022

