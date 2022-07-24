Kevin Feige took Hall H of SDCC 2022 by storm with a slate of exciting announcements, including new projects and also their release dates. From already confirmed films and series like Secret Invasion, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, et al, to new ones like Captain America: New World Order, Thunderbolts, Daredevil: Born Again check out the Phase 5 films and series and their release dates. The Marvels: Park Seo-joon to Play Noh-Varr in the Superhero Flick – Reports.

Secret Invasion

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, an Original series, streaming Spring 2023 on @DisneyPlus. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/Werg7vGvlP — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in theaters May 5, 2023. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/aTWVTPf9yc — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

Echo

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Echo, an Original series, streaming Summer 2023 on @DisneyPlus. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/Wxq4yUdPnt — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

Loki Season 2

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Loki Season 2, an Original series, streaming Summer 2023 on @DisneyPlus. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/6QhyrcBHp0 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

Blade

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Blade, in theaters November 3, 2023. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/EPEOPT8cH9 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

Ironheart

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Ironheart, an Original series, streaming Fall 2023 on @DisneyPlus. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/4hZ8TXIijM — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Agatha: Coven of Chaos, an Original series, streaming Winter 2023 on @DisneyPlus. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/0uLlhxtBF1 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

Captain America: New World Order

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Captain America: New World Order, in theaters May 3, 2024. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/Azgc0WiVIR — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

Daredevil: Born Again

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again, an Original series starring Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, streaming Spring 2024 on @DisneyPlus. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/Nrt7xQmqfi — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

Thunderbolts

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts, in theaters July 26, 2024. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/RbeUukAbdj — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

