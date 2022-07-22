Captain Marvel 2, officially titled The Marvels will reportedly see South Korean actor Park Seo-joon as Noh-Varr. Helmed by Nia DaCosta, the sequel will be releasing in 2023. For the unaware, Park Seo-Joon, is the actor who was seen in Parasite as well as K-drama Itaewon Class. In the Soop: Friendcation Poster Features BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon & Others From WOOGA Squad in Group Picture (Check Post).

