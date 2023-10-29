Matthew Perry died on October 28, 2023. His death, from an apparent drowning in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, has left his fans shocked. But it was just a few days ago when the FRIENDS actor had shared a nighttime pic of himself where he’s seen relaxing in a hot tub with his headphone on. This also marks Matthew’s last Instagram post that he captioned as, “Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman”. Matthew Perry Dies at 54: Netizens Pay Tribute to FRIENDS’ Chandler Bing, Share Pics of the Actor From the Popular Show on X.

Matthew Perry’s Last Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4)

