Matthew Perry, also known as Chandler Bing, the king of sarcasm from the TV sitcom Friends, passed away at the age of 54 in his Los Angeles home. The actor was discovered lifeless in a hot tub at his residence, sending shockwaves across the globe. Numerous celebrities, including Oscar-winning actor Octavia Spencer, Selma Blair, Khloe Kardashian, and his co-star Maggie Wheeler, offered their condolences. Now, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was Perry's elementary school classmate, also expressed his shock over the sudden death of the actor on social media. According to People Magazine, Matthew Perry and Justin Trudeau attended elementary school together. Matthew Perry Passes Away: How Chandler Bing, Actor's Iconic FRIENDS Character, Became Synonymous With Sarcasm.

Check Canada PM Justin Trudeau's Post on X:

Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 29, 2023

