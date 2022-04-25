Megan Thee Stallion responded to the backlash she received for her recent interview with Gayle King. She is being criticised for talking about the 2020 incident in which Tory Lanez allegedly shot her in the foot. The singer took to Twitter to slam people who were against her interview. Bechari Teaser: Karan Kundrra and Divya Agarwal’s New Song Crooned by Afsana Khan Looks Quite Intense.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

Megan Thee Stallion responds to criticism for interviewing with Gayle King about being shot by Tory Lanez: “So A man can shoot me, chop up horse legs in music videos to taunt me, pay blogs to spread false information […] but when I talk to gayle king that's the last straw…” pic.twitter.com/CiLGf56cZ8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 25, 2022

