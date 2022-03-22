Alex Garland is definitely a guy who is elevating the high concept horror genre and it looks like he aims to do it again over here. The first poster for his upcoming film Men has dropped, and it looks sinister. Men follows a young woman who goes on a vacation after he ex-husband passes away. Men releases on May 20, 2022.

Check Out The Poster

The new poster for Alex Garland’s ‘MEN’. New trailer releases tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/mZPQQzdP4r — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)