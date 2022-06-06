Morbius was re-released in theaters on June 3. And, since the flick has arrived in 1000+ screens again, Twitterati is trending with funny memes and jokes about Jared Leto’s film. Earlier when the movie was released on April 1, the film grossed over $163 million worldwide and received negative reviews from critics. Now, the re-release of such a flop movie is quite disappointing for netizens. Morbius Movie Review: Jared Leto’s Marvel Film is a Soul-Sucking Mess of Ideas That Will Leave You Bored.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Oops

You know this was the Morbius re-release. https://t.co/E7qSwsoWz4 — Billy the Fridge (@billythefridge) June 6, 2022

That's Sad

This tweet now has more likes than how much money Morbius made on the weekend of its re-release. https://t.co/Knh12ntJ8N — Mat Brunet (AniMat) (@AniMat505) June 5, 2022

Going Back In Time

That’s right, we’re going back in time to stop the morbius production so Spiderverse 2 release isn’t changed pic.twitter.com/gTxjeq6HA6 — Meh #JujutsuLovers (@MSOGoId) April 21, 2022

Release It For Free

Morbius shouldn’t be re released in theaters. If SONY wanted to be cool about embracing the MEMES, they’d release it for free on twitter and promote the tweet. — Billiam (@billiamthies) June 4, 2022

Flop

the funniest possible outcome with morbius is it massively flops again, triggering another cycle of ironic memes, which causes another rerelease in theaters which also flops, etc, and so on. i call this the mörbius strip — leon (@leyawn) June 4, 2022

Haha

Morbius is about to be the first movie to bomb twice at the box office. You caused this, Twitter — Nazo (@NazoXIII) June 4, 2022

Damn

"Stop making Morbius memes or else Sony will make a Morbius sequel" Me: pic.twitter.com/bGGzmJgfnw — Bianca 🏳️‍⚧️ (@valenthrone) May 30, 2022

LOL

this is so funny because a key part of the Morbius memes is not actually seeing the movie https://t.co/pw4DAsNKmG — K'eeg (@armormodechang) June 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)