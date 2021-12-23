While there were an ample number of speculations about whether Fawad Khan is or is not a part of a Marvel project, the actor has finally given a nod to the news. Talking to Film Companion, the actor confirmed that he is a part of Ms Marvel. Without giving much details about the same, he said that it was fun shooting with the team and that's all he can tell everyone right now.

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan confirms his casting in #MsMarvel in a new interview with Film Companion! 🎥: https://t.co/UP55KEXbl9 pic.twitter.com/LNop3Eq9qR — Ms. Marvel UK⚡️ (@MsMarvelUK) December 16, 2021

