MTV Movie And TV Awards 2021 was held in Los Angeles and the winners have been bestowed with the golden popcorn trophies. Chadwick Boseman was honoured posthumously with Best Performance in a Movie for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom which Scarlett Johansson took home the Generation Award. Anthony Mackie wasn't just adjudged with the Best Duo award with Sebastian Stan for Falcon And The Winter Soldier but also picked up the Best Hero trophy as well.

Check out the full list of winners here...

BEST SHOW

“WandaVision”

“Bridgerton”

“Cobra Kai”

“Emily in Paris”

“The Boys”

BEST MOVIE

“To All the Boys: Always and Forever”

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Soul”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman”

Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Zendaya – “Malcolm & Marie”

Best Musical Moment

“Edge of Great” from “Julie and the Phantoms”

“Brown Skin Girl” from “Black is King”

“Wildest Dreams” from “Bridgerton”

“I Wanna Rock” from “Cobra Kai”

“Stand by Me” from “Love and Monsters”

“Lost in the Wild” from “The Kissing Booth 2”

“Beginning, Middle, End” from “To All the Boys: Always and Forever”

“Agatha All Along” from “WandaVision”

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Victoria Pedretti – “The Haunting of Bly Manor”

Jurnee Smollett – “Lovecraft Country”

Elisabeth Moss – “The Invisible Man”

Simona Brown – “Behind Her Eyes”

Vince Vaughn – “Freaky”

BEST VILLAIN

Kathryn Hahn – “WandaVision”

Aya Cash – “The Boys

Ewan McGregor – “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)”

Giancarlo Esposito – “The Mandalorian”

Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”

COMEDIC GENIUS AWARD

Sacha Baron Cohen

BEST DUO

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

“Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar” – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)

“The Mandalorian” – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu

“Emily in Paris” – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)

BEST FIGHT

“WandaVision” – Wanda vs. Agatha

“Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” – Final Funhouse Fight

“Cobra Kai” – Finale House Fight

“The Boys” – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Leslie Jones – “Coming 2 America”

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Eric Andre – “Bad Trip”

Issa Rae – “Insecure”

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”

BEST KISS

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – “Outer Banks”

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – “Killing Eve”

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – “Emily in Paris”

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – “Never Have I Ever”

Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – “Bridgerton”

MTV Generation Award

Scarlett Johansson

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Regé-Jean Page – “Bridgerton”

Antonia Gentry – “Ginny & Georgia”

Ashley Park – “Emily in Paris”

Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”

Paul Mescal – “Normal People”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Elizabeth Olsen – “WandaVision”

Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit”

Elliot Page – “The Umbrella Academy”

Emma Corrin – “The Crown”

Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You”

BEST HERO

Anthony Mackie – “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman 1984”

Jack Quaid – “The Boys”

Pedro Pascal – “The Mandalorian”

Teyonah Parris – “WandaVision”

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)