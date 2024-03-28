Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo recently shared a TikTok video enacting Nicole Kidman's viral 2021 ad commercial for AMC Theatres. In a video shared by Olivia during the setup of her Montreal concert, the "Vampire" singer mimicked Kidman by lip-synching her voice. The singer-songwriter walks through the stadium and later sits down while acting as Kidman. On the other hand, the actress had the most adorable reaction to Olivia's video. Sharing a snap from the video on her Instagram story, Kidman wrote, "You just won me some major points with my girls! Adore you, @oliviarodrigo. Olivia Rodrigo Made a Style Statement in a Bold and Daring Outfit for Her Birthday Celebrations (View Pics).

Check Out Olivia Rodrigo’s TikTok Video and Nicole Kidman’s Reaction Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)