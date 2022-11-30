The Night at the Museum franchise is back, but not in the way you would expect. With the fourth film in the series now being an animated film, it will focus on Nick Daley's son, Larry Daley, who will be voiced by Zachary Levi. Taking up the night guard job at the Museum of Nation History, he will face a tough challenge when Kahmunrah will rise again. Also starring Joshua Bassett, Jamie Demetriou, Gillian Jacobs, Jack Whitehall, Steve Zahn and more, Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again on Disney+ on December 9, 2022. Shazam! Fury of the Gods: Zachary Levi is Faster, Stronger and Cooler in This New Poster For His DC Film; To Release on March 17 (View Pic).

Watch the Trailer:

