With it being the next DC film, all the eyes are now on Shazam! Fury of the Gods. With a poster that features a brand new look at Zachary Levi's titular hero, the film will focus on the Shazam family as they face the threats of Hespera and Kalypso. Directed by David F Sandberg and also starring Asher Angel, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, Grace Fulton, Jack Dylan Grazer, Rachel Zegler and more, the film releases in theatres on March 17, 2023. Shazam! Fury of the Gods: Zachary Levi's DC Film Delayed to March 17, 2023.

Check Out the Poster:

Mark your calendars, y’all! @ShazamMovie ! Fury of the Gods – wiser, stronger, faster, funnier, I mean, overall, cooler than the rest (and did we mention ✨humble ✨ 😏💅) coming ATCHA only in theaters on March 17. #ShazamMovie 2 #ElectricBoogaloo pic.twitter.com/p41xrFc4XG — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) November 7, 2022

