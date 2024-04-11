American football star and actor OJ Simpson, who was accused of murdering his wife, is dead after succumbing to cancer. The former NFL star died on Wednesday, April 10, in Las Vegas, as confirmed by his family. He was 76. "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace." Simpson played in the NFL for over 10 years, after which he marked his acting career. Simpson was acquitted in a highly-publicised 1995 trial for the murder of his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, in Los Angeles. Chris Mortensen Dies: ESPN Journalist Who Covered NFL for More Than 30 Years Passes Away at 72.

OJ Simpson No More

