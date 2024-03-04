ESPN journalist Chris Mortensen died has died. According to a report in Sports Chicago, Chris Mortensen passed away on Sunday morning, March 3. The ESPN journalist was an award-winning journalist who covered the NFL for more than 30 years. He died at 72. ESPN also confirmed Chris Mortensen's death on Sunday. However, there was no immediate word on the cause or place of death.

ESPN journalist Chris Mortensen Dies

ESPN journalist Chris Mortensen, who covered the NFL for more than 30 years, has died, aged 72 pic.twitter.com/ApRYQfoq8d — BNO News (@BNONews) March 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)