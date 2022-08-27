A video featuring Olivia Wilde has leaked online which sees her asking Shia LaBeouf to reconsider his decision to quit Don’t Worry Darling. After Wilde claimed that she 'fired' LaBeouf from her film due to disagreements, the viral clip tells a different story. "I too am heartbroken and I want to figure this out," Olivia can be seen saying in the video. Dakota Johnson Roped In For Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry, Darling'.

Watch Video:

After Olivia Wilde claimed Shia LaBeouf was fired from her movie ‘Don't Worry Darling,’ a video of her asking the actor to reconsider his decision to leave the film has leaked. He was originally set to play Harry Styles’ role alongside Florence Pugh. pic.twitter.com/zGSfm8N0Wj — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 26, 2022

