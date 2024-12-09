Ranbir Kapoor graced the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 in Jeddah, exuding charm in a red jacket paired with classic black trousers and a crisp white shirt. He looked classy on the Red carpet of the International Film Festival. Meanwhile, Hollywood actress Olivia Wilde turned heads with her ethereal Greek goddess look, donning an all-white strapless gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. The two actors shared a warm moment on the red carpet, they even posed together for the cameras. Ranbir Kapoor Poses with Fans in BTS Clicks from His ‘In Conversation’ Segment at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Dapper Look and Olivia Wilde’s Glamorous Gown Make Headlines at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024

Ranbir Kapoor, Olivia Wilde at the 4th edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival#OliviaWilde #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/E4bkl8Kwh8 — Celebrity Updates🧢 (@Shanznew) December 8, 2024

