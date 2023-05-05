The new poster for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has been released through the film’s official social media account and it looks intense and interesting as Cillian Murphy stands front and center as Oppenheimer with an explosive atomic bomb showcased in the background. Speaking about the story, Cillian Murphy will portray the role of theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project in World War II, and his contributions for the creation of the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan Recreated the First Nuclear Explosion Without the Use of CGI For Cillian Murphy's World War II Biopic.

Check The New Poster Here:

