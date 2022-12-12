We all know Christopher Nolan loves going practical for his films, and when it came to Oppenheimer, we all joked saying how he would go on to recreate the first nuclear explosion practically as well. Turns out, our jokes did come true as the director has confirmed that he recreated the first nuclear explosion without the use of CGI. Oppenheimer Teaser: Cillian Murphy Is the Man Who Moved the Earth In This First Look at Christopher Nolan's Work War II Biopic! (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet:

Christopher Nolan says he recreated the first nuclear weapon detonation without the use of CGI for ‘OPPENHEIMER’. (Source: https://t.co/M35q0wPFuA) pic.twitter.com/n0cuzVDwDl — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 12, 2022

