Disney-Pixar notched up another Oscar for itself, as Pete Docter and Kemp Powers' Soul won the Best Animated Feature award at the 93rd Academy Awards. It won against the likes of Onward, Over the Moon, Shaun The Sheep and Wolfwalkers. It also won Best Original Score.

