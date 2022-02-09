The nominees of the 94th Academy Awards has been announced on February 8. Andrew Garfield was nominated for the Best actor in a leading role for tick, tick...BOOM! Later on, when he was asked about who should host the Oscars. He was quoted as saying, "It’s such a hard gig. There are a lot of people who would do it beautifully. Steve Martin and Martin Short would be pretty incredible. Amy Poehler and Tina Fey should host everything. Tom Holland would be wonderful."

Check Out The Tweet Below:

