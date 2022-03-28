Hans Zimmer bagged the Oscar award for Dune under the Best Original Score category. He celebrated the win with his daughter in a bathrobe. He posted pictures of the small party on Twitter, expressing his happiness with his fans.

It’s 2am in Amsterdam, and my daughter Zoë woke me up to go to the hotel bar. Wow!! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/VlwnrElkaL — Hans Zimmer (@HansZimmer) March 28, 2022

