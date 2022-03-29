In what was one of the most craziest Oscar moments that we have ever witnessed, Chris Rock was punched by Will Smith live on stage during the event. This reaction was prompted as Rock cracked a joke on Jada Pinkett Smith's medical condition. A lot of back and forth has been going on this topic, and it looks like the Academy themselves have weighed in too. One of the member reportedly said that Rock 'Deserved' getting punched by Smith for the joke.

Check Out The Full Quote Below:

One Academy member says “I think Chris Rock got what he deserved. Didn’t he make a movie about Black women’s hair? And then you go on national TV and make fun of a Black woman’s hair? He’s lucky that’s all he did.” (Source: https://t.co/idt514M6Up) pic.twitter.com/lMHdAkZp76 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 29, 2022

