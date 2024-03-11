Liza Koshy took a page from Jennifer Lawrence it seems, when it comes to taking a fall at award events. The actress and YouTube personality, looking quite beautiful in a red gown, had an unfortunate scene at the Oscars 2024 when, while walking on the red carpet, she took a tumble and fell on her back. Vanessa Hudgens is Pregnant: Actress Confirms Pregnancy By Flaunting Her Baby Bump At Oscars 2024 Red Carpet (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video of Her Fall:

Oh man, poor Liza Koshy just took a tumble on the #Oscars red carpet. Hope she's ok! (🎥: AP) pic.twitter.com/1j9bXNNBnZ — Katcy Stephan (@katcystephan) March 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)