Vanessa Hudgens and her husband, Cole Tucker, are expecting. Her fans got this good news as the actress flaunted her baby bump as she arrived to attend the 96th Academy Awards. Vanessa came to the event wearing a black gown and that 'expecting' glow! Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Wedding Pics Out! High School Musical Actress Shares Picture-Perfect Moments With Her Husband From Their Special Day.

Check Out the Video of Vanessa Hudgens Arriving for Oscars 2024:

vanessa hudgens is mother pic.twitter.com/1Jx01KtLVV — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) March 10, 2024

