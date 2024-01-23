The Best Documentary categories always seem to have a spot for Indian or Indian filmmakers at the Oscars, and 2024 is no different. Nisha Pahuja's To Kill a Tiger has found itself nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the 96th Academy Awards, where it would be competing with Bobi Wine: The People's President, The Eternal Memory, Four Daughters, and 20 Days in Mariupol. The 96th Academy Awards will be held on March 10, 2024. Oscars 2024 Nominations Out! Oppenheimer, Barbie, Poor Things Lead Nominees for 96th Academy Awards - See Full List.

Check Out the Nominees for This Category Below:

True story - these are your Documentary Feature nominees... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rkkyHDPK8X — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

Watch the Trailer of To Kill A Tiger:

