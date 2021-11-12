Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are married! The couple was pronounced husband and wife on November 11, in Los Angeles. The American socialite took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her from the star-studded wedding. She wrote, "My forever begins today". Reportedly, Paris and Carter got hitched at the actress' late grandfather Barron's Bel Air estate. Hilton chose a white Oscar de la Renta gown for the D-day.

