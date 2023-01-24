It looks like Pete Davidson has removed his tattoos that he dedicated to Kim Kardashian. Five months since their breakup, the "my girl is a lawyer" tattoo was missing from the comedian's body after he was spotted shirtless in Hawaii. The tattoo of course referenced Kim, and according to reports it looks like he has gotten some of his other tattoos dedicated to her removed as well. Pete Davidson Birthday Special: From Stu to Meet Cute, 5 of the Star’s Most Hilarious SNL Sketches.

Check Out the Source:

Pete Davidson has removed his short-lived neck tattoo dedicated to Kim Kardashian. 🔗: https://t.co/xhSoEpoYvD pic.twitter.com/MLsJmyAHny — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 23, 2023

