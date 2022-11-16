For Pete Davidson, Saturday Night Live basically used to be a second home. Delivering some really sketches and overall being extremely hilarious, Davidson made a huge name for himself by being one of the show’s crown jewels. With a stacked cast and a great eye for improvisation, Davidson would go out there every week and put on one hilarious show that would turn out to be a huge riot for everyone. Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Are Reportedly Dating.

With sketches like “Stu” and “Meet Cute” and more, Davidson definitely had an eye for comedic quality. Collaborating with the celebrity hosts of the week and dropping great shows, Davidson’s absence in SNL can still be felt. So, to celebrate Pete Davidson’s 29th birthday, lets take a look at five of his most hilarious sketches on SNL.

Meet Cute

Collaborating with Kristen Stewart, the sketch saw Pete and the Spencer-star meet up at a café for a meet cute. Having a great time, but not sharing their contact details with each other, Davidson goes on a city hunt to find her. It’s a cute and a sweet sketch that is really enjoyable.

GoT Tribute

In this sketch, Davidson teams up with DJ Khaled and Paul Rudd to drop a rap tune about his favourite show of all time, Game of Thrones. However, accused of lying and saying that’s it not his favourite show, he comes clean and delivers a tune about his actual favourite series.

Tucci Gang

If the title wasn’t clear already, Davidson hilariously spoofs “Gucci Gang” by Lil Pump. Teaming up with Sam Rockwell to talk about their favourite actor Stanley Tucci, the sketch is a great outing that plays to Davidson’s best strengths as a comedian.

Walking in Staten

Davidson and Staten Island go in hand-and-hand like peanut butter and jelly. Jumping on every opportunity to talk about his hometown, he dedicates this sketch to it while parodying “Walking in Memphis” by Marc Cohn, who himself cameos here too.

Stu

Pete Davidson is great at rapping, and if this list hasn’t made that extremely obvious, then maybe this sketch will. Parodying “Stan” by Eminem, the sketch sees Jason Bateman play Santa, who receives fan mails from a person named Stu. Eminem appears too in the sketch while Kate McKinnon provides the background vocals. Its definitely Pete’s best work on the show. Pete Davidson Is ‘Having the Time of His Life’ After His Break Up With Kim Kardashian According to Martha Stewart.

Pete Davidson is a huge talent, and we can’t wait to see what he does next. With this we finish off the list, and wish him a very happy birthday.

