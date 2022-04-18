Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to Instagram to extend their heartfelt wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Easter 2022. This is the first Easter for the couple as parents and it would be surely special them. The actress has shared a few pictures from their Easter celebration.

Priyanka And Nick’s Pics From Their Easter Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The Lovely Couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

